Dent Wizard Announces Two Acquisitions

Dent Wizard International announced two recent acquisitions covering the Florida, New Jersey and New York State markets.

In August, Dent Wizard successfully completed the acquisition of Philips Repair Services, the provider of paint, interior, and reconditioning services in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida. The integration of Philips Repair Services into Dent Wizard strengthens Dent Wizard’s service capabilities and expands their footprint across the state.

With this acquisition, Dent Wizard is excited to welcome 70 talented new Wizards from Team Philips into the Dent Wizard family.

Bryan Wynn, President of Dent Wizard International, stated, “We’re thrilled to welcome Philips