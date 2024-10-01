Brian Nichols Named Chief Development Officer at Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the appointment of Brian Nichols as Chief Development Officer at QCG.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Brian Nichols joined QCG in early 2024 after selling Cascade Collision Repair to QCG. The former co-owner of Cascade Collision Repair moved into the company as VP of Operations after the brand’s acquisition but soon was promoted to VP of Mergers & Acquisitions with his thoughtful insights as QCG experienced massive growth. His success in the company has now brought him into a new role as CDO.

“Brian has been able to exceed expectations since joining the