Nominations Open for National Auto Body Council Awards

NABC announces new award to recognize outstanding charity partners.

The National Auto Body Council announced the opening the nominations for its 2024 awards – the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry. It also announced a new award for 2024 – the NABC Community Partner Award, which will recognize NABC charitable partners who are doing outstanding work nationally or in their local communities.

Nominations forms are available online and will run through October 15.

The NABC President’s Award