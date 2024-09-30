Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Expands into West Virginia with Acquisition of Two Locations

Marks the MSO’s 18th state.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced its expansion into West Virginia through the acquisition of Geer Brothers Body Shop locations in Barboursville and Huntington. This development brings the total number of states where Joe Hudson’s operates to 18, reinforcing the company’s dedication to entering new markets while also enhancing its presence in existing ones.

“The acquisition of both Geer Brothers Body Shop locations represents another milestone in our commitment to expanding into strategically aligned markets,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “As we mark our entry into West Virginia—the 18th state in our