CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Evercoat Partners with ASE Education Foundation to Support Collision Repair Training

Evercoat Partners with ASE Education Foundation to Support Collision Repair Training

By Leave a Comment

Evercoat has partnered with the ASE Education Foundation to donate over 1,000 plus gallons of premium body filler to ASE accredited collision repair schools. Instructors will use the product in their collision repair classes during the 2024-25 academic year.

ASE Education Foundation logo“We want to thank Tim McKinney and everyone at Evercoat for this generous donation,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Tim helped enable our next generation of service professionals at the ASE Instructor Training Conference earlier this summer. While there, he developed a strong connection with the instructors in attendance as well as the ASE Education Foundation field managers. The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey