Evercoat Partners with ASE Education Foundation to Support Collision Repair Training

Evercoat has partnered with the ASE Education Foundation to donate over 1,000 plus gallons of premium body filler to ASE accredited collision repair schools. Instructors will use the product in their collision repair classes during the 2024-25 academic year.

“We want to thank Tim McKinney and everyone at Evercoat for this generous donation,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Tim helped enable our next generation of service professionals at the ASE Instructor Training Conference earlier this summer. While there, he developed a strong connection with the instructors in attendance as well as the ASE Education Foundation field managers. The