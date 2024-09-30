Classic Collision Acquires Two MSOs in East Texas

Adds seven collision repair centers in two transactions.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisitions of two MSO groups in East Texas counties.

For forty years, Burl Richardson and his three locations, Allstar Collision, Burl’s Collision, and Henderson Collision, have been equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring they’re always ahead in the rapidly advancing world of vehicle repairs.

“Our commitment to our customers is a streamlined, stress-free repair experience, allowing our legacy to shine brilliantly these past forty-plus years. I believe it is time to hand over the reins to Classic Collision to continue our mission,” stated Richards.

In addition to Richard’s