asTech Names New Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing

asTech, a Repairify company, announced the addition of two executives to its leadership team including Mike Gugino as chief revenue officer and Kennedy Taylor as senior vice president of marketing.

Gugino joins asTech bringing a distinguished background across the military, investment banking, and technology sectors. He has a proven track record in driving business outcomes and strategic growth. Before joining asTech, he served as head of international operations and strategy at Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), where he managed a global sales force and oversaw business operations, sales enablement, and strategic partnerships across more than 30 countries. His career also