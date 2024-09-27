CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / September U.S. Auto Sales Rate Up

September U.S. Auto Sales Rate Up

By Leave a Comment

While the sales rate was up, unit sales were lower compared to last year due to Labor Day timing.

Given a relatively small number of selling days, 23, and with Labor Day volume counted in August, total U.S. auto sales in September are expected to be much lower than the year-ago and month-prior levels, but the sales rate was up compared to August and last year. On a volume estimate of 1.18 million units, S&P Global Mobility expects U.S. light vehicle sales in September to realize a calendar-induced decline of approximately 12% year-over-year.

On the bright side, this would translate

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey