Doan Group Announces New Franchise Serving Iowa, Illinois and Missouri

The Doan Group announced the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving the Iowa, Illinois and Missouri areas.

Daryl and Kindra Kennedy, the owners of the new franchise locations, are a husband-and-wife team bringing an impressive 30 years of experience in managing appraisals, including previously operating as owners of an appraisal franchise for another national provider. Their extensive experience is a testament to their commitment and expertise in the industry.

“We are so excited to partner with one of the most recognizable names in the industry. We look forward to growing with The Doan Group and building relationships