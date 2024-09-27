ASA Applauds U.S. Rep. Molinaro for Shining Light on Labor Shortage in the Auto Industry

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) commends U.S. Representative Marc Molinaro (R-NY) for acknowledging the national labor shortage’s acute impact on the automotive industry. Congressman Molinaro is the Chairman of the House Small Business Committee’s Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development Subcommittee, which held a hearing this week on “Avenues to Success: Examining Workforce Training Programs for Employees”.

Congressman Molinaro stated in his opening remarks of the hearing that, “…many businesses [are] struggling to find qualified talent amid rising costs and inflation. The construction, health care, and automotive sectors are particularly in need, facing significant deficits in skilled labor that could hinder