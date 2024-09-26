Safeco Insurance Announces Agreement to Transfer Columbia Insurance Group Personal Lines Business

CollisionWeek

Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company and a leading provider of personal lines insurance solutions, has entered into a book transfer agreement with Columbia Insurance Group (Columbia), a Central and Midwest regional carrier. Under the agreement, Columbia will transfer its entire personal lines auto and umbrella lines business in eight states to Safeco, effective for renewals beginning January 1, 2025.

The deal enables both companies to focus on their respective areas of expertise while ensuring seamless service for customers.

Safeco will expand its agency footprint and customer base in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota, while

