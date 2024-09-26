PPG’s SEM Products Launches Performance Abrasives Product Line

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its SEM Products business has launched a complete product line of performance abrasives, designed to simplify complex automotive collision repairs while prioritizing the needs of technicians.

SEM Performance Abrasives are designed for every stage of the repair process. The product line incorporates precision grain technology, which is designed to deliver fast cutting, longevity, and consistency for a wide range of repairs and substrates. SEM abrasives provide durability, excellent edgewear and an even cutting surface, allowing technicians to achieve exceptional feather-edging.

Another feature is the multi-hole design, engineered for dust-free sanding. This extends the product’s lifespan and also creates a cleaner work environment, reducing the need for frequent cleanups and enhancing overall efficiency.

“Our innovative line of SEM Performance Abrasives was developed with the technician in mind, providing them with the products they need to achieve exceptional results while streamlining their repair process,” said Meghan Barrera, PPG business director, allied products, Automotive Refinish. “This will help body shops to be as efficient as possible, which is critical in today’s refinishing market.”