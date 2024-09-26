I-CAR Receives National Recognition for Collision Repair Apprenticeship Program

Receives over $7 million grant to help strengthen educational programs for collision repair centers and shrink the technician gap.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced its designation as a Registered Apprenticeship Hub and recipient of an Apprenticeship Building America grant by the Department of Labor under its Investing in America initiative. This recognition includes over $7 million in funding to support and expand the use of Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP) in high-demand fields, such as the collision repair industry.

Over the four-year grant period, I-CAR will strengthen educational programs for shops and their technicians by establishing new