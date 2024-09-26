ASA Applauds U.S. House Passage of House Resolution Ending EPA Auto Emissions Regulation

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is applauding the U.S. House of Representatives for passing House Joint Resolution 136, which would eliminate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recently finalized auto emissions regulation. This action aligns with ASA’s policy position on vehicle choice in the automotive market.

Passed by the House last Friday, H.J. Res. 136 would overturn the Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles regulation. Nearly all Republicans and eight Democrats comprised the 215 votes in favor. Only one Republican voted against. It must now pass the U.S. Senate before it can reach