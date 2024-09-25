Tropical Storm Helene Forecast to Become Major Hurricane Impacting Florida

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to intensify and could become a hurricane as it passes near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect and will impact Florida later this week. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will grow stronger and larger as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There is a significant danger of life-threatening storm surges along the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect.

Damaging winds are forecast along parts of Florida’s Big Bend by Thursday.

In the U.S., significant flooding, including flash floods, is likely in parts of Florida, the Southeast, and Southern Appalachians. River flooding is also expected in these regions, with isolated instances of major flooding possible.

Business Emergency Preparation Resources

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers online resources to help business leaders make a preparedness plan for numerous hazards businesses face.

The Ready Business Hurricane Toolkit, available in both English and Spanish, helps business leaders take action to protect employees, protect customers, and help ensure business continuity as well.