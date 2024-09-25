CollisionWeek

State Farm Data Shows Odds of Hitting an Animal Down Slightly Compared to Last Year

Deer remain the #1 animal involved in a collision with nearly 1.3 million claims. Pennsylvania had the most animal claims.

Data released from State Farm pegs the odds of U.S. drivers hitting an animal at 1 in 128 this year, down slightly from 1 in 127 last year.

As the largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S., State Farm estimates over 1.8 million auto insurance claims involving animal collisions were filed across the industry from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Deer once again led as the top animal struck, followed by rodents, dogs, raccoons and coyotes.

