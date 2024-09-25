Safety Awareness Campaign Warns About Counterfeit Airbags

Vehicle owners and drivers across the country should be on high alert for unsafe and potentially deadly counterfeit auto parts as the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) launches its new campaign, “Put the Brakes on Fakes.”

The campaign was launched with the support of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The campaign follows their recent consumer airbag alert urging used car buyers and owners to beware of cheap, substandard replacement airbag inflators that can cause death or serious injury in a