Auto-Wares Acquires Moog Louisville Warehouse

Auto-Wares (AWI), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced the acquisition of Moog Louisville Warehouse, Inc. Moog is a warehouse distributor of automotive parts and supplies in the greater Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana markets. Moog is the 88th acquisition completed by Auto-Wares since its founding. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Doug Washbish, President and CEO of Moog Louisville, will join the Auto-Wares Board of Directors and executive leadership team. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership will play a crucial role as the two companies integrate operations and pursue new opportunities.

Doug Washbish, President and CEO

