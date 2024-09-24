U.S. Commerce Department Proposes Rule to Secure Connected Vehicle Supply Chains from Foreign Adversary Threats

If adopted, the proposal would ban vehicles, telematics and automated driving technologies originating in China and Russia.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would prohibit the sale or import of connected vehicles integrating specific pieces of hardware and software, or those components sold separately, with a sufficient nexus to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) or Russia.

The proposed rule focuses on hardware and software integrated into the Vehicle Connectivity System (VCS) and software integrated into the Automated Driving System (ADS). These are the critical systems that,