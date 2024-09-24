PPG Renews Commitment to Penn College

A long-term partner of Pennsylvania College of Technology, PPG Industries Inc., is enhancing its commitment to the school’s collision repair and restoration program.– PPG recently renewed its paint sponsorship that began in 2003. The new agreement calls for PPG to double its annual investment over the next five years.

“During the past 10 years, we’ve been able to train our students with the latest technology, including electronic color retrieval equipment and the industry standard Envirobase High Performance waterborne paint system. With PPG’s generous increase in its annual donation, our students will continue to have a true hands-on experience utilizing the company’s industry-leading technology,” said Shaun D. Hack, instructor and co-department head of collision repair technology. “We are forever grateful for this partnership.”

A Penn College supporter for nearly 40 years, PPG provides Penn College students with free access to its Partners in Education initiative. The training program enables participants to become industry-certified by completing written and hands-on tests administered by PPG. Students who successfully complete the exams earn two-year PPG certifications.

PPG was also instrumental in establishing the collision repair and restoration program’s global experience trips to France and Italy, providing students and faculty with the opportunity to visit and learn from renowned automotive companies such as Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Maserati.

“It has been incredibly rewarding, both personally and professionally, to be a part of the Penn College experience for over three decades,” stated Todd Warren, PPG territory manager. “I am honored and humbled to be able to continue our relationship well into the future and train the next generation of collision repair professionals.”

“Todd Warren has proven to be a valuable mentor who not only contributes financially but is a face for his brand, interacting with the students and sharing his vast experience to the class,” Hack added. “Todd has been a foundational leader on our industry advisory committee and goes above and beyond to ensure our program’s success.”

PPG is a member of the Visionary Society ($100,000-$499,999) on Penn College’s Donor Wall.