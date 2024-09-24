CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / John Pennycuff Named Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance

John Pennycuff Named Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance

By Leave a Comment

Polyvance, the supplier of plastic repair and refinishing products, announced the appointment of John Pennycuff as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Pennycuff, an accomplished sales professional from the industrial market, brings a wealth of knowledge in revenue management, strategic planning, and market expansion. His background includes leading high-performance teams, implementing effective go-to-market strategies, and accelerating revenue growth across diverse channels and vertical markets.

John Pennycuff was named Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance.

Pennycuff’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Polyvance, which is experiencing evolving demand for their industry-leading plastic repair solutions, from its iconic line of nitrogen plastic welders

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey