John Pennycuff Named Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance

Polyvance, the supplier of plastic repair and refinishing products, announced the appointment of John Pennycuff as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Pennycuff, an accomplished sales professional from the industrial market, brings a wealth of knowledge in revenue management, strategic planning, and market expansion. His background includes leading high-performance teams, implementing effective go-to-market strategies, and accelerating revenue growth across diverse channels and vertical markets.

Pennycuff’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Polyvance, which is experiencing evolving demand for their industry-leading plastic repair solutions, from its iconic line of nitrogen plastic welders