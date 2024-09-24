AASP/NJ’s 17th Annual Lou Scoras Golf Outing a Success

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted another memorable day on the green for the automotive and collision repair community September 17 with its 17th Annual Lou Scoras Golf Outing.

For the second year in a row, AASP/NJ held its long standing event – named in honor of the late body shop owner and association leader – at the Knob Hill Country Club (Manalapan, NJ) and once again the grounds and the weather did not disappoint.

“It was truly another great day for the books,” boasts AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant. “It’s always so nice to