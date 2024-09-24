CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/MA Leaders Assure National Board Dissolution Has No Effect Locally

AASP/MA Leaders Assure National Board Dissolution Has No Effect Locally

By Leave a Comment

In the wake of last week’s announcement of the AASP National Board of Directors’ decision to dissolve the association at the national level, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) wants to assure the auto body repair community in the Commonwealth that the national board’s decision to not carry onward has no bearing on the Alliance and its activities.

AASP-MA logoAASP/MA will remain active in all its efforts to strive to advocate for consumers, educate repairers and create unity for the voice of repairers within Massachusetts.

“AASP National has been a great resource to our local association, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey