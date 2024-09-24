AASP/MA Leaders Assure National Board Dissolution Has No Effect Locally

In the wake of last week’s announcement of the AASP National Board of Directors’ decision to dissolve the association at the national level, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) wants to assure the auto body repair community in the Commonwealth that the national board’s decision to not carry onward has no bearing on the Alliance and its activities.

AASP/MA will remain active in all its efforts to strive to advocate for consumers, educate repairers and create unity for the voice of repairers within Massachusetts.

“AASP National has been a great resource to our local association, and