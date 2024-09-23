CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WSU Tech Celebrates Automotive Center Grand Reopening in Wichita

WSU Tech Celebrates Automotive Center Grand Reopening in Wichita

By Leave a Comment

WSU Tech celebrated the grand reopening of its Automotive Center located at its Wichita, Kan. City Center campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event featured key announcements, including partnerships with Walser Automotive Group and WKI Kenworth and the launch of the new Mobile Equipment Technology Program.

Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech, highlighted the importance of the expansion. “The reopening of our Automotive Center and the introduction of the Mobile Equipment Technology Program demonstrates our commitment to meeting industry needs and equipping our students with practical skills. These partnerships help us provide quality education and valuable workforce development opportunities.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey