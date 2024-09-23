WSU Tech Celebrates Automotive Center Grand Reopening in Wichita

WSU Tech celebrated the grand reopening of its Automotive Center located at its Wichita, Kan. City Center campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event featured key announcements, including partnerships with Walser Automotive Group and WKI Kenworth and the launch of the new Mobile Equipment Technology Program.

Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech, highlighted the importance of the expansion. “The reopening of our Automotive Center and the introduction of the Mobile Equipment Technology Program demonstrates our commitment to meeting industry needs and equipping our students with practical skills. These partnerships help us provide quality education and valuable workforce development opportunities.”