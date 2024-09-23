Vehicle Manufacturers Slowing EV Investments

S&P Global Mobility Auto Intelligence reports that in 2024, sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) settled to single-digit growth. Though BEV demand continues to grow, the mismatch between naturally progressing demand and automaker forecasts set the world on edge.

According to the report, given the billions invested and being deployed in the transition, concern is warranted. Volume has largely increased, though Tesla has seen softening demand for several of its products. Tesla’s outsized share of BEV sales has a significant impact outside of mainland China. At the same time BEV demand has entered an inconsistent and choppy growth phase in