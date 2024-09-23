Nasdaq Chief Economist to Keynote November 4 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

Nasdaq’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, Phil Mackintosh, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 MSO Symposium, taking place Monday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas, Nev.

Phil Mackintosh joined Nasdaq in 2018 and has over 30 years of financial, operational and trading experience. He has held senior trading and research roles at a number of financial and investment institutions. Those in attendance can expect Phil to provide a clear