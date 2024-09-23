CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Nasdaq Chief Economist to Keynote November 4 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

Nasdaq Chief Economist to Keynote November 4 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

By Leave a Comment

Nasdaq’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, Phil Mackintosh, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 MSO Symposium, taking place Monday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas, Nev.

Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President at Nasdaq, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 MSO Symposium.

Phil Mackintosh joined Nasdaq in 2018 and has over 30 years of financial, operational and trading experience. He has held senior trading and research roles at a number of financial and investment institutions. Those in attendance can expect Phil to provide a clear

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey