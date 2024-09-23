Australia Association Calls for Amendments to Automotive Data Sharing Law

The Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) today called for amendments to the Motor Vehicle Information Scheme (MVIS) in response to concerns from independent workshops regarding the accessibility and cost of manufacturer diagnostic tools.

Since its introduction in July 2022, the MVIS has given independent repairers access to essential vehicle manufacturer information at a fair market price, significantly improving competition and consumer choice. The law, championed by the AAAA, and is seen as a world-leading right-to-repair regulation.

“This law has been an absolute game changer for workshops, and one we have been proud to champion on behalf of the industry,