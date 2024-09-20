Snapsheet Introduces Total Loss Claim Solution

Snapsheet announced the launch of Snapsheet Total, a solution set to transform the total loss vehicle claims process. The new solutions streamlines the handling of total loss claims from valuation, offer creation through customer engagement, and ultimate resolution. Built on Snapsheet’s claims platform, this product scales to any insurance situation requiring total loss

Snapsheet Total, which launched in July, accelerates claim calculations, facilitates communication of settlement offers, and manages negotiations to support vehicle buyouts. This solution is designed on a foundation of expert appraisal and advanced technology, ensuring efficiency and precision throughout the claims process.

Key Features of the