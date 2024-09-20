First Quarter Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up Over 8% Compared to Last Year

Employment and number of independent collision repair centers were also up in the first quarter year-over-year.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that collision repair employment was up in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year. Average weekly wages were up 8% in the first quarter, but the percentage increase was below the level in the first quarter of 2023.

In March 2024, total collision repair employment stood at 259,202 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a new record. The March result represents an increase of 5.374, or 2.1%