American Family Insurance Group to Raise in Minimum Pay to $25 per Hour Next Year

American Family Insurance Group announced it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $25 per hour – its third increase since 2020 – to draw and retain talent to best serve its customers. The wage increase will take effect in January 2025.

“As a customer-driven organization, it’s critical to invest in our employees who provide the exceptional service our customers deserve and expect,” said Jessie Stauffacher, American Family chief people officer. “By providing competitive wages we recognize the importance of keeping and attracting top talent while also empowering employees to develop successful careers here.”

The $25 per hour minimum-wage increase