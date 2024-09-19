Scott Kohl Named VP of Operations for ProColor Collision U.S.

ProColor Collision, the collision repair services franchise, announced the addition of Scott Kohl as vice president of Operations for its U.S. operations.

Reporting to Scott Bridges, senior vice president, Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision, Kohl oversees the ProColor Collision Operations teams focused on Implementation & Support and Sales & Performance.

Together, these teams provide ongoing guidance and support to ProColor Collision franchisees, including ongoing training, branding, and all operational excellence support to grow skills and create efficiencies to help drive each location’s growth and success.

“ProColor Collision is