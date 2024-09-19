CollisionWeek

Quality Collision Group Acquires Two Repair Centers in Washington State

Quality Collision Group (QCG) has expanded in Washington State with the acquisition of  two Trew Auto Body locations. This collision repair brand brings two locations including Trew Auto Body, located at 3700 W Loxie Eagans Blvd. in Bremerton and a second location at 415 S Bay Rd. NE in Olympia.

Quality Collision Group logoWith the acquisition, QCG operates 70 facilities across 10 states.

“We are happy to be bringing Trew Auto Body to the Quality Collision Group team,” says Brent McKinney, VP of Operations of QCG. “This partnership brings many hard-earned assets into our toolbox, and we look forward to expanding our base

