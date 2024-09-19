Potential October U.S. Port Strike Could Impact Automotive Parts Supplies

Over 170 trade groups, including Alliance for Automotive Innovation and Auto Care Association, call for immediate resumption of negotiations between dockworkers union and port operators.

The negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to avoid a strike at ports across the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast have reached a critical juncture as the current master contract, which governs the working conditions and wages of dockworkers is set to expire on September 30. As the deadline approaches, concerns about the potential for a strike that could significantly disrupt U.S. commerce is becoming increasingly