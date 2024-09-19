Hunter Releases New ADAS Coverage Guide

CollisionWeek

Hunter Engineering announced the release of its comprehensive new ADAS Coverage Guide, designed to provide easily accessible static and dynamic calibration coverage for service advisors and customers.

The new publication covers hundreds of vehicle models from 2006 through the present and will be updated twice per year to keep pace with the rapidly evolving ADAS market.

With this information at hand, service advisors can identify required ADAS calibrations or resets before writing up the work order. This early determination allows the shop to avoid the perception of discovering additional work once the vehicle is actually on the alignment rack.

The

