ATI Partners with 3M on Collision Repair Facility Buying Program and Training

ATI, a wholly owned company of Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) that provides coaching, training, and consulting for independent automotive repair and collision repair facility owners, announced a new partnership program between ATI and 3M that will bring significant benefits to ATI Collision clients nationwide. This collaboration will provide ATI clients with access to a national buying program encompassing 3M’s top-tier products and solutions.

Leveraging 3M’s extensive expertise in the automotive industry, ATI clients will now enjoy the benefits provided to their operations using 3M’s collision repair products.

In addition, this partnership enhances training opportunities for ATI shop owners and their