Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down Slightly in First Half of September

Prices were down month-over-month after seasonal adjustment.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, declined 0.2% from August in the first 15 days of September. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index decreased to 203.6, down 5.0% from the full month of September 2023.

The seasonal adjustment, however, lowered the results. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of September rose 0.2% compared to August, while the unadjusted price was down 4.6% year over year. The average change for the month of September is an increase of two-tenths of a point for seasonally adjusted values,