Rich Vos Returns to Headline AASP/NJ October 23 Annual Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that this year’s Annual Meeting, an evening of camaraderie, recognition and fun, will once again feature an appearance by legendary New Jersey comedian Rich Vos at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J. on October 23, beginning at 6 p.m.

Registration for the AASP/NJ Annual Meeting is available online.

Vos has made over 100 television appearances, including four specials on Comedy Central, and has been seen on HBO, HBO Max, Netflix, Showtime and Starz. He has produced and starred in the documentary “Women Aren’t Funny,” appeared in Judd Apatow’s “King of