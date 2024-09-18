CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Rich Vos Returns to Headline AASP/NJ October 23 Annual Meeting

Rich Vos Returns to Headline AASP/NJ October 23 Annual Meeting

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that this year’s Annual Meeting, an evening of camaraderie, recognition and fun, will once again feature an appearance by legendary New Jersey comedian Rich Vos at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J. on October 23, beginning at 6 p.m.

AASP-NJ logoRegistration for the AASP/NJ Annual Meeting is available online.

Vos has made over 100 television appearances, including four specials on Comedy Central, and has been seen on HBO, HBO Max, Netflix, Showtime and Starz. He has produced and starred in the documentary “Women Aren’t Funny,” appeared in Judd Apatow’s “King of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey