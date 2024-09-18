CollisionWeek

Quicksheet Launches Collision Repair Estimating Smartphone Application

EZ-DV, LLC announced the launch of the the all new Quicksheet Mobile Collision Estimator, a smartphone app with collision estimating software right on your phone. Now you can quickly and easily write a collision damage estimate on any vehicle, anytime, anywhere.

“Big tech companies have had a stranglehold on the collision estimating market to this point, locking users into long-term contracts, overcharging for their services, and most requiring a computer,” said Randy Markham, Founder & CEO at EZ-DV, LLC. “We’re excited to bring a new, mobile, cost-effective option that can be extremely lucrative to our users and bringing new accessibility

