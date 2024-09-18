Collision Auto Parts Opens Warehouse in Hayward, California

Collision Auto Parts announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art distribution center in Hayward, Calif. The move from the company’s previous Oakland location will significantly enhance Collision Auto Parts’ ability to serve customers throughout Northern California.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Hayward warehouse,” said Ray Tsai, CEO at Collision Auto Parts. “This modern facility is strategically located to optimize our distribution network and ensure timely next-day delivery of high-quality parts to our broad base of customers.”

The new Hayward warehouse is upgraded with advanced technology and infrastructure, including: