Joe Hudson’s Acquires Collision Repair Facilities in Georgia and Mississippi

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three collision repair businesses including RCI Collision in Warner Robins, Ga., Butch’s Body Shop by RCI in Dublin, Ga., and Bob’s Paint and Auto Body in Columbus, Miss.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, emphasized the strategic significance of these acquisitions: “Our goal is to broaden our market reach and strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve. Georgia has proven to be a successful market for us, and the addition of RCI Collision and Butch’s Body Shop by RCI will enable us to fill service availability gaps and connect