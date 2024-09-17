CollisionWeek

International Associations Call for Right to Repair at Global Meeting

On September 11, thirty associations representing the multi-brand vehicle aftermarket in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, South Africa, the USA, and from almost twenty European countries, as well as European associations representing their sectors at European Union’s level, gathered in Frankfurt during Automechanika 2024, for the Right to Repair Global meeting (R2RG).

The participants agreed on the urgent need for fair playing and robust legislative backing to address these challenges across various regions of the world. Effective enforcement measures are essential to ensure that vehicle manufacturers adhere more closely to automotive regulations.

Over the years, the R2RG meeting has increasingly

