AASP/NJ President Says New Jersey Association Remains Strong Despite AASP National Dissolution

Ken Miller, president of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), responded to yesterday’s announcement of the AASP National Board of Directors’ decision to dissolve the association at the national level. The Board had concluded that, in light of diminished affiliate numbers and increasing challenges of having a meaningful impact at the national level, that dissolving the national association at the end of 2024 was the best path forward.

However, this decision has no bearing on the ability of the organization’s affiliate chapters, including AASP/NJ, to maintain normal operations.

“AASP/NJ is stronger than ever and will