PGW Auto Glass and Car ADAS Solutions Form Partnership

PGW, a supplier of auto glass and shop accessories, and Car ADAS Solutions, a leading provider of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration technology and services, announced that the companies have formed a partnership that will allow auto glass companies to schedule OEM-centric calibration services through PGW’s EverythingAutoglass.com business platform through Car ADAS Solutions’ network of nearly 80 calibration facilities nationwide.

“In our continuous endeavor to enhance services for PGW customers, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with a leading provider of ADAS calibrations,” said PGW Auto Glass Senior Vice President of Sales, Tim Glover. “This collaboration upholds our new