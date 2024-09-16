CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Joe Hudson Enters Ohio with Acquisition of Dealership Collision Repair Center

Joe Hudson Enters Ohio with Acquisition of Dealership Collision Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a leading name in multi-site collision repair operations, is excited to announce its expansion into Ohio with the acquisition of Bedford Nissan Collision Center in Bedford. This move marks Ohio as the 17th state where Joe Hudson’s Collision Center operates, underscoring the company’s commitment to nationwide growth and excellence in automotive repair.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: “We have long considered Ohio a key market for our growth, and we are thrilled to finally make our entry with the acquisition of a location in Bedford. This vibrant

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey