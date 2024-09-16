Joe Hudson Enters Ohio with Acquisition of Dealership Collision Repair Center

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a leading name in multi-site collision repair operations, is excited to announce its expansion into Ohio with the acquisition of Bedford Nissan Collision Center in Bedford. This move marks Ohio as the 17th state where Joe Hudson’s Collision Center operates, underscoring the company’s commitment to nationwide growth and excellence in automotive repair.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: “We have long considered Ohio a key market for our growth, and we are thrilled to finally make our entry with the acquisition of a location in Bedford. This vibrant