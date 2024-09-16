Fayetteville Technical Community College Hosts 9th Annual Collision Repair Student Draft Days October 15-16

Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) announced its 9th annual Draft Day Event, a two-day showcase for students in the Collision Repair & Refinish Technology program. This highly anticipated event will take place on October 15th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM with skills demonstrations, followed by October 16th from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM for one-on-one interviews between students and employers.

The event offers students the opportunity to demonstrate their talent and skills to potential employers, including repairers, insurers, and jobbers from across the collision repair industry. Draft Day has established a solid reputation for helping students launch their careers,